TORNADO RELIEF:How to Help Victims of Historic Tornado Swarm
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Atmospheric River, Rain, Rainbow, Storm, weather

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As busy as things were for the California Highway Patrol amid calls for accidents and flooded roadways during a wet Monday morning commute, officers still had time to take photos of a spectacular rainbow near the San Francisco International Airport.

The rainbow appeared late Monday morning during a brief break in the rain that has been delivered to the region by an atmospheric river of sub-tropical moisture that has stalled over the Bay Area.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Flash Flood Warning Issued For San Mateo County; Scaffolding Collapses Onto El Camino Real

The photos were shared in a post on the San Francisco CHP office’s official Twitter account. The post said officers were working with Caltrans to keep freeway drains cleared to prevent flooding and reminded drivers to slow down during the storm.

READ MORE: Weekend Shooting In San Francisco's Tenderloin Sends 2 To Hospital

The San Francisco International Airport also shared a photo of the rainbow.

A number of other Twitter users also spotted the rainbow.

MORE NEWS: Apple Set To Become World's First $3 Trillion Company

https://twitter.com/sfmovingroovin/status/1470472277108142081