SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As busy as things were for the California Highway Patrol amid calls for accidents and flooded roadways during a wet Monday morning commute, officers still had time to take photos of a spectacular rainbow near the San Francisco International Airport.
The rainbow appeared late Monday morning during a brief break in the rain that has been delivered to the region by an atmospheric river of sub-tropical moisture that has stalled over the Bay Area.READ MORE: UPDATE: Flash Flood Warning Issued For San Mateo County; Scaffolding Collapses Onto El Camino Real
The photos were shared in a post on the San Francisco CHP office’s official Twitter account. The post said officers were working with Caltrans to keep freeway drains cleared to prevent flooding and reminded drivers to slow down during the storm.
READ MORE: Weekend Shooting In San Francisco's Tenderloin Sends 2 To Hospital
With a slight break in this current storm, your CHP San Francisco officers are currently working with Caltrans to ensure the freeway drains are clear for the next downpour of rain anticipated for later this afternoon/evening. Please drive at a safe speed for weather conditions! pic.twitter.com/ZzBAOJqbNX
— CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) December 13, 2021
The San Francisco International Airport also shared a photo of the rainbow.
🌈 hello rainbow 💫 pic.twitter.com/cXGBUTa89P
— San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️😷 (@flySFO) December 13, 2021
A number of other Twitter users also spotted the rainbow.
🌈📢 SAN FRANCISCO RAINBOW ALERT 🌈📢 pic.twitter.com/BexT9abBGm
— Geert Barentsen (@GeertHub) December 13, 2021
MORE NEWS: Apple Set To Become World's First $3 Trillion Company
Rainbow seen from bedroom window just now, facing San Francisco and Bay, in middle of 5 days of rain in San Francisco Bay Area. Much needed water in middle of year-long drought. pic.twitter.com/Ykq1E3M0Bk
— Spottacus (➡fc,nfc) (@Spottacus) December 13, 2021
https://twitter.com/sfmovingroovin/status/1470472277108142081