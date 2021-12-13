SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a weekend double shooting that left a female victim dead and a second male victim injured, according to authorities.
On Sunday morning shortly after 7 a.m., San Francisco Police officers from Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Dakota Street after reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found two shooting victims: a 40-year-old female and a 43-year-old male.
Officers rendered aid immediately and summoned medics to the scene who transported both victims to an area hospital. Police said that despite the efforts of the emergency responders and hospital staff, the female victim succumbed to her injuries and was declared deceased in the hospital. The male victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The SFPD Homicide detail is currently leading the investigation. No arrests have been made and police have not provided any information about possible suspects.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.