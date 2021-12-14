RICHMOND (BCN/CBS SF) — A judge dismissed the case against a man who a prominent Bay Area police officer and her husband say trafficked their daughter, an attorney familiar with the case said Tuesday.

Oho McNair, also known as Joe Goldman, was arrested in October by the U.S. Marshals Service on suspicion of sex trafficking. The case against him was dismissed Monday by Alameda County Superior Court Judge C. Don Clay because the alleged victim refused to testify, attorney Mike Rains said.

The victim, who is now an adult, is the daughter of Richmond Police Chief Bisa French and her husband, Oakland Police Sgt. Lee French.

“Unless there’s a miracle,” McNair won’t be prosecuted for the alleged trafficking, Rains said.

Prosecutors were unable to offer the evidence needed without the woman’s testimony, Rains said.

McNair’s attorney Loren Williams, with the Alameda County Public Defender’s Office, declined to comment.

The parents though are dealing with even larger challenges that have arisen as a result of the case.

Vallejo police are investigating both officers for alleged threats toward McNair. Also, their daughter has obtained a stay-away order against her parents.

Both officers have taken an administrative leave with their respective departments.

The stay-away order is for one year and the officers were allowed to retain their guns, Rains said.

