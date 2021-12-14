VALLEJO (CBS SF) — The CHP Golden Gate Division on Tuesday announced a recent investigation by the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) that led to the arrest of two suspects linked to stashes of over $200,000 in stolen retail merchandise.

CHP investigators were working with the San Francisco Police Department’s Retail Theft Unit when a recent arrest led law enforcement to uncover the large retail theft operation. CHP investigators obtained and executed a search warrant last Thursday at a residence in Vallejo.

Task Force members found evidence of a retail theft operation involving merchandise stolen from numerous retailers, including CVS, Victoria’s Secret, GAP, Target, LensCrafters, TJX, Nordstrom, Walgreens, Safeway, and several others.

In addition to the residence, a search warrant was served at a Vallejo storage facility connected to the suspect. At the same time, the SFPD Retail Theft Unit assisted the ORCTF with a search warrant at a second storage facility in San Francisco.

While members of SFPD’s Retail Theft Unit were at the San Francisco storage facility, a male connected to the locker arrived. He was detained and later questioned by CHP ORCTF investigators, who determined he was involved with organized retail theft crime and was subsequently arrested.

The investigation resulted in the primary suspect of the operation being arrested at the residence in Vallejo. In addition to the two suspects being taken into custody, investigators recovered approximately 15,000 stolen items worth over $200,000.

“The brazen retail thefts we’ve seen recently are organized by sophisticated criminal enterprises and they demand a no-less sophisticated response from law enforcement agencies working in close coordination,” said CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Chris Costigan. “We’re grateful to the San Francisco Police Department and all of our law enforcement partners taking part in CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force throughout the state. The arrests and seizures we’re announcing today are the result of an ongoing investigation, with more arrests expected. We hope this sends a strong message to would-be thieves and those facilitating their crimes that they will be held accountable.”

San Francisco Chief of Police Bill Scott also commented on the investigation and subsequent arrests.

“On behalf of all of us in the San Francisco Police Department, we’re grateful to Chief Costigan and his team at CHP Golden Gate together with all our regional partners in the Organized Retail Crime Task Force,” said San Francisco Chief of Police Bill Scott. “These kinds of crimes aren’t just hurting large retailers. In our city, they’re hurting workers who are losing their jobs and seeing their hours cut. They’re hurting seniors who depend on neighborhood pharmacies that are being forced to shutter. Working together, the agencies taking part in CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force are making a difference and making clear that there’s no place for organized retail theft in California.”

Organized retail theft incidents may be reported on the CHP’s Retail Theft Program website.