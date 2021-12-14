SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified a woman killed in a shooting in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood on Sunday as 40-year-old Jeris Woodson-Pope.

The shooting happened around 7:10 a.m. in the 100 block of Dakota Street, police said.

At the scene, responding officers found Woodson-Pope and a 43-year-old man, both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, however, Woodson-Pope succumbed to her injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made and police haven’t released any information about possible suspects in the double shooting.

Woodson-Pope was a Potrero Hill resident.

On Tuesday evening, Woodson-Pope’s family and friends held a candlelight vigil in her honor at the scene of the killing.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.