FREMONT (CBS SF) – An employee at the Tesla factory in Fremont has been arrested after police said he fatally shot one of his colleagues in the factory parking lot Monday during an apparent dispute.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Solima of Milpitas, was arrested around 11:15 p.m. Monday without incident, Fremont police said in a statement.

About eight hours earlier, police and firefighters were called to the factory parking lot and found the victim, who suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was unresponsive. Medical personnel declared the victim deceased at the scene.

During the investigation, several .223 rifle casings were found nearby, police said.

Detectives determined that the victim had just finished a shift at the factory before he was shot. They also learned that the Solima and the victim had argued earlier in the day and that the suspect suddenly walked off the job.

Police said arrest and search warrants were issued. Detectives conducted surveillance on the suspect and arrested him when he exited his vehicle in Milpitas.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle yielded a non-serialized .223 caliber short-barrel rifle, along with an expended casing, police said.

Solima was interviewed by homicide detectives and was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The victim’s identity is waiting to be confirmed by the Alameda County Coroner’s Office, police said.

According to jail records, Solima is being held without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.