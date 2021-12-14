OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Taking a step towards increasing accountability at the Oakland Police Department, the city’s police commission hired its first independent inspector general this week.

Michelle Phillips previously served as the deputy inspector general of investigations for the city of Baltimore, where she was responsible for streamlining and improving all aspects of the investigations unit to meet and exceed national best practices, according to a statement issued Monday by the commission.

The hiring is a turning point for Oakland and demonstrates the community’s call for stronger police accountability, according to Police Commission Chair Regina Jackson.

“Michelle Phillips is a mover and shaker who will thrive here in Oakland,” Jackson said. “Her dynamic leadership in Baltimore showed she can implement the kind of transformative reform strategies the Oakland Police Commission is looking for from its inaugural Inspector General.”

Reporting to the Oakland Police Commission, Phillips’ role will be to ensure the Oakland Police Department is performing to the highest standards and complying with its policies and constitutional policing practices.

She will also be responsible for reviewing and investigating how the city of Oakland is handling police misconduct by reviewing the work and efforts of the Community Police Review Agency, as well as how the department is addressing and complying with federal reforms.

