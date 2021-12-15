BRENTWOOD (CBS SF/BCN) — Police in Brentwood were looking for a man who robbed a bank Tuesday.
Officers responded to a 3:20 p.m. report of the robbery in the 200 block of Sand Creek Road where a Fremont Bank branch is located. An initial investigation found that a man wearing a surgical mask, glasses, a hat and gloves entered the bank and presented a note demanding cash to an employee.
The suspect indicated he had a gun but no weapon was seen.
The worker turned over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect fled in a light-colored sedan last seen heading east on Sand Creek Road.
Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact Brentwood Police Detective Jeffrey Agostinho at (925) 809-7911. All callers may remain anonymous.
