NORTH RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Authorities are on the scene of an apparent police shooting in Contra Costa County on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Avenue and Fred Jackson Way in the community of North Richmond.
A view of the scene from Chopper 5 showed a San Pablo police vehicle pulled up behind a red pickup truck. No further details about the incident were immediately available.
One person was reportedly transported from the scene. Their condition was not immediately known.
More details to come.