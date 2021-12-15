COVID Vaccine:Vaccine and Booster Resources for Bay Area Residents
NORTH RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Authorities are on the scene of an apparent police shooting in Contra Costa County on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Avenue and Fred Jackson Way in the community of North Richmond.

A view of the scene from Chopper 5 showed a San Pablo police vehicle pulled up behind a red pickup truck. No further details about the incident were immediately available.

Chopper 5 over police activity in North Richmond on December 15, 2021. (CBS)

Chopper 5 over police activity in North Richmond on December 15, 2021. (CBS)

One person was reportedly transported from the scene. Their condition was not immediately known.

More details to come.