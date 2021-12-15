OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Wednesday confirmed that a young man who was shot Saturday died this week from his wounds, making him the 132nd homicide victim this year in Oakland.

With two weeks of 2021 left, this year’s homicide total is now higher than it has been in the past 10 years.

Richard Rogers, 23, was shot early Saturday morning along Parker Avenue and was in critical condition afterward, police said.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Parker Avenue at 2:35 a.m. following notification by the city’s gunshot detection system. Rogers was treated at the scene by medical personnel and taken to a hospital. He died Tuesday, according to police.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong and city officials including Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf have been calling for increased funding for additional officer to attempt to curb the rising tide of deadly street violence in the city.

The Oakland City Council voted last week to fund two more academies to add 60 more officers to help bring the department back to the 737 authorized positions.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.