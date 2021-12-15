OAKLAND (CBS SF) — On Monday, a jury found Curtis Standley guilty of the second-degree murder of Jason Coleman with the use of a firearm.

On September 14th, 2017 on 42nd Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland, the then 28 year old defendant stole 44 year old Coleman’s bicycle and began riding away with it. Coleman, along with two other witnesses, chased after the defendant in an attempt to get the bike back. The defendant fell off the bike, allowing for two of the witnesses to catch up.

Immediately when the two witnesses caught up to him, Standley pulled out a revolver and pointed it at one of them. When Coleman arrived a short time later, the defendant turned and shot him once in the cest.

Standley fled from the scene towards Telegraph Avenue. Paramedics arrived on scene shortly after and took Coleman to Highland Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In addition to second-degree murder, Standley is also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Standley is expected to be sentenced on February 17, 2022 and faces 40 years to life in prison.

DDA Angelina Clay prosecuted the case, with aid from Inspectors Eric Milina and Gino Guerrero and Victim Witness Advocate Erica Chavis.