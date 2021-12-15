SAN MATEO (BCN) – San Mateo County authorities said Wednesday that they collected 425 firearms at a gun buyback event in San Carlos last weekend.
The county on Saturday held the first of five such buyback events it will hold through 2023 and paid $100 per handgun, shotgun or rifle and $200 per assault weapon.READ MORE: UPDATE: Residents Skeptical of San Francisco Mayor's Pledge to Get Drugs, Crime Out of Tenderloin
Among the 425 guns collected, six were assault weapons and three were untraceable “ghost” guns, county officials said.READ MORE: Newsom Highlights $1B Statewide Plan To Cleanup Highways, Roads, Public Spaces
Last month, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved spending up to $208,000 in reserves from revenue collected via Measure K, a 2016 voter-approved extension of a half-cent sales tax. The county Sheriff’s Office added $100,000 and the community group Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback contributed $67,000 to fund the events.
Two more of the gun buyback events will be held in 2022, according to the county.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Loud Hum On Golden Gate Bridge To Finally Be Silenced Next Year
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.