ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF/BCN) – A fire in a recreational vehicle Wednesday morning in Rohnert Park displaced two residents and killed one of their two dogs.

An officer from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety responded to a 10:06 a.m. report of the fire involving an RV parked at 6145 Commerce Boulevard.

The officer found the RV was occupied by two dogs, one of which escaped but the other died in the blaze.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire, according to a department news release issued Wednesday night.

Two residents of the RV were located nearby and offered resources by Catholic charities due to losing their home.

The cause of the fire was unknown Thursday, but authorities said the RV residents said they may have left a candle burning when they last left the RV.

