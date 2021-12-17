SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Police have arrested three young women suspected of burglary from a store in the Hillsdale Shopping Center.
San Mateo police said officers responded to a 4:50 p.m. report of a theft from the Old Navy store at 49 W. Hillsdale Boulevard.READ MORE: One Dead; 3 Children Hospitalized From Possible Exposure To Carbon Monoxide
They quickly spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ car on East Hillsdale Boulevard and performed a traffic stop. A search of the vehicle found shopping bags filled with Old Navy merchandise.READ MORE: Livermore Neighborhood Decked Out For The Holiday Season
Investigators identified the three suspects as Oakland residents 19-year-old Nyrae Burleson and 18-year-old Dejanae Sanders and American Canyon resident 20-year-old Diizhanae Merchant.MORE NEWS: CHP Officer Wounded In Exchange of Gunfire Related To Turlock Freeway Shooting
They were booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.