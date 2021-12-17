TURLOCK (CBS SF) — An intense search of a large area of Turlock continued into the early hours Friday after the foot pursuit of a freeway shooting suspect ended in an exchange of gunfire and the wounding of a California Highway Patrol officer.
According to the Turlock police department, the incident began with a freeway shooting Wednesday evening. A search for the suspect was launched and the suspect’s suspect vehicle was discovered in the 600 block of High Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.READ MORE: One Dead; 3 Children Hospitalized From Possible Exposure To Carbon Monoxide
As CHP investigators approached the vehicle, an individual began shooting at them. The officers returned fire and a foot pursuit ensued.
As the investigators were chasing the initial shooting suspect, a second shooting suspect fired multiple rounds at them. At least one CHP officer sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.READ MORE: Livermore Neighborhood Decked Out For The Holiday Season
The initial shooter was captured and arrested, but the second shooting suspect remained at large.
A large residential area was cordoned off and multiple agencies from throughout Stanislaus County actively began a search for the second suspect.
The Turlock Police Department asked anyone in the immediate area to remain indoors until the searching has been completed.MORE NEWS: 3 Women Arrested With Bags Of Stolen Old Navy Merchandise
The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Brandon Bertram at (209) 668-5550 extension 6623. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.