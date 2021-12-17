TURLOCK (CBS SF) — An intense search of a large area of Turlock continued into the early hours Friday after the foot pursuit of a freeway shooting suspect ended in an exchange of gunfire and the wounding of a California Highway Patrol officer.

According to the Turlock police department, the incident began with a freeway shooting Wednesday evening. A search for the suspect was launched and the suspect’s suspect vehicle was discovered in the 600 block of High Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

As CHP investigators approached the vehicle, an individual began shooting at them. The officers returned fire and a foot pursuit ensued.

As the investigators were chasing the initial shooting suspect, a second shooting suspect fired multiple rounds at them. At least one CHP officer sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The initial shooter was captured and arrested, but the second shooting suspect remained at large.

A large residential area was cordoned off and multiple agencies from throughout Stanislaus County actively began a search for the second suspect.

The Turlock Police Department asked anyone in the immediate area to remain indoors until the searching has been completed.

The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Brandon Bertram at (209) 668-5550 extension 6623. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.