FREMONT (CBS SF) — A Fremont man was charged this week with attempted murder by repeatedly hitting a victim with his vehicle earlier this month, as well as an August assault with a hate crime enhancement, police said Friday.

On December 6, Fremont police officers responded to the 41000 block of Fremont Blvd. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon involving a vehicle. They found a man with major injuries to his legs and body as a result of being repeatedly rammed by a vehicle. The victim told police he was walking to his apartment when his neighbor intentionally struck him with his vehicle, pinning him against a parked vehicle.

The victim said his neighbor, with whom he had an ongoing dispute, reversed his car and struck him repeatedly before fleeing. The account was corroborated by surveillance video, which showed the suspect hitting the man with his vehicle six times, police said.

On December 8, detectives contacted Roseville police to have them check an address for the suspect vehicle. Roseville PD found the vehicle and towed it to the police station where Fremont police investigators inspected it for evidence.

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Aqweel Khan of Fremont. On December 9, detectives learned of a possible location for Khan and contacted Sacramento police for assistance in finding him. A Sacramento police surveillance team located Khan in the city of Mather and he was arrested on charges of attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.

Fremont detectives noticed Khan resembled a police sketch of a suspect in an assault on a woman in the city’s Central Park on August 26. According to police, during that incident a suspect yelled and cursed at the victim, “You’re not supposed to talk to your brother like that,” in English and Hindi. The suspect then punched the victim in the face multiple times and threw her phone into the lake.

After questioning Khan about the Central Park incident, detectives obtained a full confession, police said.

On Monday, Fremont police presented both investigations to the District Attorney’s office who charged Khan with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for the December 6 incident, and assault with a hate crime enhancement for the August 26 attack

Khan was being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Police urged anyone with information about either case, or anyone who may have been a victim of Khan to contact Detective Mike Gebhardt at 510-790-6900 or mgebhardt@fremont.gov.