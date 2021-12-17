SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A vaccinated Marin County resident who recently returned to the San Francisco Bay Area from a trip to the East Coast has been diagnosed with an infection of the COVID 19 omicron variant, health officials announced Friday.

Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer, confirmed the case adding that the individual — who was in self isolation with mild symptoms — was fully vaccinated but had not yet received a booster shot.

“This confirms what we expected.” Willis said in a news release. “Omicron is here, but we know what it takes. Getting a booster dose is the most important step. And stick with the steps that have protected us so far: get vaccinated, cover your face, ventilate rooms, and get tested often.”

In addition, health officials said, wastewater surveillance samples have detected low levels of Omicron in several collection sites across the county.

The Omicron variant has been detected in most Bay Area counties and is spreading rapidly globally and across the United States.

On Thursday, Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County’s public health director, said there were now 10 cases of the variant, one week after confirming the county’s first case. The variant has also been found in all four wastewater treatment plants in the county, while it was found only in one treatment plant a week ago.

Marin health officials cautioned residents that a surge in local cases across the region is very likely in the coming weeks. Infections with the new variant are seemingly less severe and are not yet driving surges in hospitalizations and deaths in the areas where its most prevalent globally.

“Much remains to be learned about how Omicron behaves,” said Dr. Lisa Santora, Deputy Health Officer for Marin County Public Health, said in news release. “Its unwelcome news at this stage in the pandemic, but we have a lot of control over our risk. We’ve benefitted from high vaccination rates so far, and we’ll continue to lean into the protection of vaccines to meet the next challenge.”

Officials said evidence was mounting that initial doses aren’t enough to effectively prevent against infection with the Omicron variant. 87% of eligible Marin residents have been fully vaccinated. About 95,000 residents, almost half of those eligible, have received a booster dose.