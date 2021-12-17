SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A motorcyclist died in a solo crash in San Francisco Friday morning, according to police.
At 9:49 a.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Sutter Street and Van Ness Avenue. They arrived to find a motorcyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Despite the efforts of medics on scene, the motorcyclist died.
Officers said that motorcycle appeared to be the only vehicle involved in the accident.
Police requested that drivers avoid the area, as the accident shut down the traffic created traffic congestion in both directions.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.