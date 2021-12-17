PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A woman was dead and three children hospitalized after they were found inside a Pittsburg home suffering from possible exposure to carbon monoxide, authorities said.

Pittsburg police Lt. William Hatcher said the children ranged in age from 6-16 and were in stable condition at a local hospital.

According to Pittsburg police, officers were sent to a home in the 100 block of Vincent Street just after 7:00 p.m. after receiving a call from a concerned relative.

The family member stated they had not heard from the residents in several days and were concerned for their welfare.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a man who was disoriented and incoherent. As officers entered the residence, they located a woman inside who was unresponsive. Three children were also inside the home.

Medical personnel responded to the scene. Four of the residents were transported to area hospitals for additional treatment. All were expected to recover. Unfortunately, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, it was believed all occupants may have suffered from carbon monoxide exposure.

Pacific Gas and Electric crews responded to the scene and detected a very high level of carbon monoxide inside the house.

Authorities said the source of the exposure was believed to be from the heater for the residence. The incident remains under investigation.