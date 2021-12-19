SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The stars walked the green carpet outside the historic Castro Theater for the highly anticipated U.S. premiere of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Saturday night.

More than 20 years after the first installment of the iconic sci-fi franchise, Neo played by Keanu Reeves and Trinity played by Carrie-Anne Moss are back.

Betty: What would the Keanu today tell the Keanu from the first Matrix in ’99?

Keanu: “Hang in there… I’ll go with that.”

When asked what his favorite thing about filming in San Francisco was:

“Beautiful city, love the light, love the people I met, and I got to film Matrix Resurrections here,” said Reeves.

Moss said she was surprised when she got the call to reprise her role.

“Oh I couldn’t believe it, I was totally shocked, and excited and thrilled,” she said. “I had no idea we would be back doing this again, but just when do we start?”

Moss added that the crew shot the last two Matrixes in San Francisco.

Matrix creator and director Lana Wachowski lives in the Bay Area. The first movie introduced a world where humans are trapped by highly advanced machines in the Matrix.

“Technology is just a part of us, we evolve with technology and technology evolves with us,” said Wachowski.

The movie features big name newcomers including Jonathan Groff.

Betty: “Was there a moment while you were shooting that it really hit you that you were filming the 4th installment?”

Jonathan: “Seeing Keanu Reeves in his jiu jitsu outfit on the first day of my training and Carrie-Anne Moss literally fighting off 20 people in rehearsal for her fight, I was like ‘oh we’re doing the Matrix.'”

You might just spot San Francisco Mayor London Breed in the film.

“I had a body double, I had a whole scene and so I don’t know what happened, but I’m hoping it looks good,” she said.

The mayor said filming in the city boosted the local economy.

Notable guests included former San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence.

“I would mimic Morpheous’ posture and body language through interviews in the playoffs because I thought it was so powerful. I wasn’t flexible or cool enough but that was the inspiration behind how I tried to carry myself through those moments,” said Pence.

The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and steams exclusively on HBO Max December 22.