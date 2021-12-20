SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were arrested in San Francisco after police found them in possession of bags of stolen clothing from retail establishments, police said Monday.

Officers patrolling the 1700 block of Sunnydale Ave. Sunday at around 4:24 p.m. saw three people get out of parked vehicle. On the ground next to the vehicle were several clothing hangers and tags which appeared to be recently removed, police said.

When the officers stopped their patrol vehicle, got out and approached the car, the three suspects began to walk away. Officers then saw inside the vehicle several plastic bags containing clothes with security sensors attached, police said.

Two of the suspects began walking back towards the vehicle, and officers detained one suspect, but the other fled on foot, police said. Following a brief foot pursuit, the second suspect was also taken into custody. The suspects were identified 22-year-old Fredi Arriaga-Rendon and 20-year-old Darrel Brookins, both of Stockton. There was no word on the third suspect.

A search of the suspect vehicle turned up nearly 100 articles of clothing, many which still had security tags. The recovered clothing was from several different brands including Nike, Levi’s, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein.

Both suspects were taken to San Francisco County Jail. Arriaga-Rendon was booked on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and parole violation. Brookins was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and resisting arrest.

The investigation remained open and anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.