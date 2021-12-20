DUBLIN (BCN) – The Dublin City Council will officially approve Trumark Homes’ East Ranch housing development Tuesday night.

The council passed a resolution approving the development’s final map on Dec. 7. Tuesday’s final vote is on the consent calendar and considered a formality.

The development will consist of 573 units on a 165.5-acre site, totaling six neighborhoods and two parks. The project will straddle existing Croak Road with Jordan Ranch to the west, the Positano development to the north, and undeveloped land to the east and south, with Interstate 580 just beyond.

The property is undeveloped and located within the Fallon Village area of the Eastern Dublin Specific Plan. One 5.5-acre public park will be on the northwestern corner of the site, another 6-acre park would be near the project’s main entry point, east of Croak Road and north of Central Parkway.

Five neighborhoods will be single-family homes, the sixth will be 100 rowhomes in a combination of two and three-story buildings with a maximum height of 45 feet.

The project is required to provide at least 72 affordable units. Trumark has proposed meeting the requirements by building 18 moderate-income units, payment of in-lieu fees for 25 units at $217,696 per unit and dedicating two acres for a future affordable housing project of 77 low and very-low affordable rental housing. The company will also construct 50 deed-restricted accessory dwelling units, affordable to low-income households. Trumark will also remove four heritage trees.

The Dublin City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the City Council Chamber at 100 Civic Plaza in Dublin. The meeting ca be viewed remotely at http://www.tv28live.org and on the city’s website at https://dublin.ca.gov/ccmeetings.

