SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — CHP in Sonoma County on Monday morning issued a severe traffic alert late Monday morning after an injury crash involving multiple vehicles shut down westbound state Highway 37 for about 90 minutes.

The incident was reported at around 11 a.m. Monday on westbound CA-37 east of CA-121 north of San Pablo Bay and not far from the Sonoma Raceway.

All lanes are currently closed. According to reports on social media, traffic was backed up for five miles through Vallejo and Novato. Traffic is also slowing in the eastbound direction passing the scene of the accident.

CHP said that the incident had been cleared and all lanes had reopened by about 12:28 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect residual delays.

While the accident has been cleared, there were reports of continued slow traffic on eastbound Highway 37 through the area. The cause of that slow traffic has not yet been determined.