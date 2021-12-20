SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — CHP in Sonoma County on Monday morning issued a severe traffic alert late Monday morning after an injury crash involving multiple vehicles shut down westbound state Highway 37 for about 90 minutes.

The incident was reported at around 11 a.m. Monday on westbound CA-37 east of CA-121 north of San Pablo Bay and not far from the Sonoma Raceway.

Traffic Collision on Westbound CA-37 East of CA-121 in Sonoma County. All Lanes Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) December 20, 2021

All lanes are currently closed. According to reports on social media, traffic was backed up for five miles through Vallejo and Novato. Traffic is also slowing in the eastbound direction passing the scene of the accident.

Special #KCBSTraffic Alert#Sonoma Hwy 37 westbound crash before Hwy 121 has the roadway closed… No estimated time on when the roadway will open. Traffic is backed up for 5 miles. Slow traffic in the eastbound direction of Hwy 37 passing the scene #Caltrans #Vallejo #Novato pic.twitter.com/7xBy3VX3jW — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) December 20, 2021

CHP said that the incident had been cleared and all lanes had reopened by about 12:28 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect residual delays.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Westbound CA-37 East of CA-121 in Sonoma County. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) December 20, 2021

While the accident has been cleared, there were reports of continued slow traffic on eastbound Highway 37 through the area. The cause of that slow traffic has not yet been determined.