SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating an incident Monday morning where a male victim was injured after a person attacked him with a machete, according to authorities.
Police said officers responded Monday morning at around 9:30 a.m. to a homeless encampment in the area of Irene and Taylor Streets after an adult male reported being attacked with a machete by a homeless person in the camp.
According to police, the victim received a minor cut and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers located the suspect in the camp and they were into custody.
The suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats. Police did not identify the suspect or provide any additional information regarding what led to the incident.
Police said the investigation into the attack is ongoing.