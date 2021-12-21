FREMONT (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Fremont have knocked down a fire at the Tesla factory Tuesday afternoon that left two people hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, according to authorities.
The Fremont Fire Department tweeted that the fire was extinguished at approximately 1:20 p.m. and was isolated to a boiler room on the 3rd floor of the administration building.
Update: The fire at Tesla was knocked down at approx 1:20 PM and was isolated to a boiler room on the 3rd floor of the Administration Building. The large filters for the HVAC system caught on fire. Firefighters are now clearing the smoke and checking for extension.
Fire officials said the large filters for the HVAC system caught on fire. Firefighters are in the process of clearing the smoke from the building and checking for extension.
Two people at the facility sustained injuries from smoke inhalation and have been transported to area hospitals for treatment, fire officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.