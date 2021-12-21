PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Police in Palo Alto are investigating an armed robbery of a woman Tuesday afternoon at the University Avenue Caltrain station, according to authorities.

According to a release issued by the Palo Alto Police Department, the two suspects robbed the female victim of her backpack and other belongings, but she was not injured. The suspects fled in a car and remain at large.

Police said at about 4:17 p.m., their dispatch center received a call from a woman in her 20s reporting that she had just been robbed at gunpoint at

the Caltrain station at 95 University Avenue. Responding officers arrived in minutes, but were not able to locate the suspects.

An investigation revealed the victim had been standing near the train platform by the bus turnaround when two suspects brandished a black handgun at her. They took her backpack, credit cards, a portable charger and the Nike tennis shoes she was wearing.

A bystander, a woman in her eighties, tried to help the victim but stopped when the suspect pointed the firearm at her as well. The suspects then ran to a white four-door Nissan sedan and fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was

last seen heading towards University Circle. Neither victim was physically injured.

The victim described the suspects as two Hispanic males, approximately 25 years old and wearing black shirts and face coverings. Palo Alto police are actively investigating the incident. There have been no similar crimes

recently at Palo Alto transit stations.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.