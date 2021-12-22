PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Two male suspects robbed a woman of her backpack, her Nike tennis shoes and other belongings at the University Avenue Caltrain station Tuesday afternoon, pointing a gun at a woman in her eighties who had come her aid before fleeing.

Palo Alto police said their 24-hour dispatch center received a call from a woman in her twenties reporting the brazen armed robbery at about 4:17 p.m.

Officers responded immediately to the station, but were not able to locate the suspects who remain at large.

Investigators said the victim had been standing near the train platform by the bus turnaround when two suspects brandished a black handgun at her. They took her backpack, credit cards, a portable charger and the Nike tennis shoes she was wearing.

A bystander, a woman in her eighties, tried to help but stopped when the suspect pointed the gun at her as well.

The suspects then ran to a white four-door Nissan sedan, which was last seen heading towards University Circle.

Fortunately, neither victim was physically injured.

The victim described the suspects as two Hispanic males, each about 25 years old and wearing black shirts and face coverings.

Investigators said the robbery appeared to be an isolated incident. There have been no similar crimes in the

recent past at Palo Alto transit stations.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.