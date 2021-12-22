SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — COVID outbreaks among their performers forced both the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus and the Golden Gate Theatre production of the Christmas Carol to cancel holiday performances on Wednesday.

Officials with both groups said numerous breakthrough cases have developed as a surge in new cases in the San Francisco Bay Area have begun to accelerate.

“Dispute robust measures being in place, breakthrough COVID cases were detected within the company of a Christmas Carol,” production officials posted. “Out of an abundance of caution, and for the wellness and safety of our guests, cast and crew, the matinee and evening performances for Wednesday are cancelled…Ticketholders will be refunded. All future performances of a Christmas Carol are scheduled to go on as planned.”

Meanwhile, a similar fate has be befallen the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus.

“The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus has maintained rigorous testing and vaccine protocols throughout the past several months,” officials said in a release. “This has allowed SFGMC to safely perform their annual holiday concerts around the Bay Area throughout the month of December.”

“Unfortunately, breakthrough cases have been detected within the Chorus. Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our members, crew, staff and audiences, we are making the difficult decision to cancel all performances of ‘Home for the Holidays’ scheduled to take place at the Castro Theatre on Friday, December 24.”