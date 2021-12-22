PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Police in Palo Alto are searching for a person suspected of breaking into the garage of a home early Monday morning and stealing thousands in cash, along with a car key.

Officers were called to a home on the 700 block of Allen Court after the owner and a work crew discovered the break-in around 7 a.m.

Investigators determined that the suspect entered the locked garage sometime after midnight on Monday and stole two envelopes containing about $4,000 in cash. A key for a vehicle parked outside the home was also missing, but the vehicle was not stolen.

Police said the suspect also moved some tools from inside the garage to the outside, as if to steal them as well.

When the workers arrived at 7 a.m., the garage door was found open with the tools outside.

According to police, there were no signs of forced entry into the garage and the suspect likely used a key hidden outside the door. The suspect did not enter the home itself.

A suspect description was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact Palo Alto Police at 650-329-2413. Tips can be given anonymously by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org or by calling or texting 650-383-8984.