SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose Police said they’re looking for someone who lit a fire in the carport of a local synagogue Wednesday morning, which spread to the building and burnt it down.

Investigators said the arson at The Chabad House on the 1000 block of Branham Lane did not appear to be a hate crime, but it resulted in the building being inhabitable.

On Wednesday a structure fire occurred at the Chabad House, a synagogue located in the 1000 block of Branham Ln. Our investigation determined that this was NOT a hate incident or racially motivated. Media partners: for cause and additional details please contact @SJFD pic.twitter.com/MakXUEQZC3 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) December 23, 2021

“Thank G-d everyone is safe, our Torah scrolls and some of the holy books were recovered!,” posted Rabbi Mendel Weinfeld on Facebook. “We are all in shock and devastated at the disaster but we are also optimistic about rebuilding our community to much bigger and greater heights!”

The San Jose Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from the synagogue around 6:44 a.m. Wednesday. Crews arrived on scene to find the fire had spread from the carport to the attic of the building. Firefighters had the fire under control by 9:44 a.m. and reported no injuries.

Rabbi Mendel, the executive director of the Chabad House, told the San Jose Mercury News that there were no fire alarms in the synagogue, so no one reported the fire until garbage collectors came by on their weekly route. Mendel noted that security cameras picked up the arsonist lighting the fire, as well as bystanders walking by the blaze and not taking action.

While Mendel says the building will need to be torn down after the fire, the synagogue’s torah scrolls were saved by quick-thinking first responders and community members.

While investigators search for the arsonist, Mendel started a GoFundMe to raise funds for a new synagogue. Mendel said in a post that he hoped they could raise $500,000.

“We will not let this tragedy hold us back. We will emerge from this stronger than ever,” Mendel wrote.