SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol officers scrambled early Thursday, responding to more than two dozen crashes as a potent weather system moved through the San Francisco Bay Area, triggering intense downpours and creating treacherous driving conditions.

At 6 a.m., many Bay Area locations were showing rainfall totals of an inch or more an hour as the front moved through leading to minor flooding and ponding on roadways.

A large boulder had tumbled onto Skyline Blvd. near Four Corners in the Santa Cruz Mountains and minor roadway flooding was reported on Highway 101 at Lucky Drive, on northbound I-680 at North Main and East Hillcrest was closed between Hemlock Ave. and Aviador Ave. in San Mateo County.

Meanwhile, deteriorating conditions forced San Francisco Bay Ferry officials to cancel the 7:15 a.m. trip into San Francisco.

During the stormy early morning hours, an Audi slammed into a big rig on eastbound Highway 24 at about 3 a.m., sending it hurling off the freeway. The crumbled remains of the truck fell 25 feet onto Pleasant Hill Road.

Fortunately, the big rig driver was not injured, but fuel leaked onto Pleasant Hill Road, forcing it to be shut down while it was being cleaned up.

The crash remained under investigation. It was not known if it was weather related, but the roadway was wet and rain was falling at the time of the crash.