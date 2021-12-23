HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Flood waters flowed down Corral Reef Ave. in El Granada after a potent winter storm front roared through the San Mateo County coastline Thursday morning, quickly dumping more than an inch of rain during an intense downpour.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the area.

“Some low-water crossings may become impassable,” the weather service warned. “Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.”

“The public and local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding especially locations such as Moss Beach and Millbrae,” forecasters continued.

Cal Fire CZU posted tweets of the debris and mayhem left behind.

“We are responding to multiple flooding calls across the coastal area in San Mateo County,” Cal Fire officials said.

We are responding to multiple flooding calls across the coastal area in @sanmateoco. This is the current scene on Corral Reef Ave in El Granada. #CaWx #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/JXvSb8XSRu — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) December 23, 2021

Flooding was also happening in Moss Beach at Highway 1.

Authorities were also guiding drivers single file on Highway 1 next to the Half Moon Bay Airport.

This is a current look at Highway 1 next to the @CityofHMB airport. #CaWx @sanmateoco pic.twitter.com/jR07fYXrXZ — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) December 23, 2021

Meanwhile, San Mateo County parks officials posted that the entire Sawyer Camp segment of the Crystal Springs Regional Trail was closed due to flooding.