COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the recent emergence of the omicron COVID-19 variant, health officials are stressing the importance of getting the COVID vaccine and boosters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday broadened its recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots to include all adults because of the new variant. The agency had previously approved boosters for all adults, but only recommended them for those 50 years and older or living in long-term care settings.

“Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two months after their initial J&J vaccine,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

California residents can find information on how to get vaccinated against both COVID-19 and the flu via their local public health department or the state’s vaccination scheduling website at https://myturn.ca.gov.

Below are links to county websites with information on how to sign up for vaccinations in addition to links for other pharmacies, hospitals and health care providers. The parents of children age 5-11 who became eligible in early November for a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine should note their child’s pediatrician has also been approved to administer the Pfizer child vaccine.

Vaccination information can also be found by contacting the state by phone at (833) 422-4255.

The growing number of cases have also increased the demand for COVID tests, with many pharmacies selling out of home testing kits across the region. Below are the corresponding links for individual Bay Area counties for testing.