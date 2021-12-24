SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — One suspect is in custody and two others remain at large after a home invasion robbery and attack in San Francisco’s Mission District that sent a 24-year-old man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The robbery was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Mission Street, where the suspects forced their way inside and one assaulted the victim.

The suspects took items and fled, but officers were able to locate and arrest one of them, a 42-year-old man whose name has not been released. The other two suspects, believed to be men in their 20s, have not been found, police said.

The officers recovered the property belonging to the victim, who was treated at a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

