DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A shooting on Interstate 680 in Danville late Thursday night left one person critically injured and shut down all northbound lanes for several hours during the investigation.
The happened at about 10 p.m. near the Crow Canyon Road exit off northbound 680. The California Highway Patrol said a male driver and female passenger were in a black Nissan Rogue when an unknown suspect vehicle pulled alongside them and a person inside the suspect vehicle fired multiple rounds at the Nissan.
The Nissan and the driver were struck several times and the suspect vehicle fled. The passenger was not hurt.
The driver was taken to a hospital with suspected critical injuries, the CHP said. Northbound lanes of 680 between Sycamore Valley Road and Diablo Road were shut down because of the investigation until about 1:30 a.m. Friday.
CHP detectives asked for the public's assistance in gathering information. Anyone who has information about the incident was urged to call the CHP Investigation Tip line at 707-917-4491.