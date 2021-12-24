Curry's 46-Point Eruption Leads Warriors Over GrizzliesStephen Curry scored 46 points and made eight 3-pointers, Gary Payton Jr. added a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and the Warriors held off the Grizzlies 113-104 on Thursday night.

'It Was Fun Daddy'; Draymond Green's 5-Year-Old Son Steals The Show During Warriors WinDraymond Green and the Golden State Warriors gave his son an early 5th birthday gift by allowing the boy to help on the sidelines running towels, shooting shirts and masks to Warriors players along their bench.

Curry, Warriors Beat Kings In Short-Handed Showdown,113-98Stephen Curry scored 30 points as the Warriors celebrated him for the 3-point record in his first game since breaking Ray Allen’s mark, and Golden State held off the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night in a matchup of short-handed rivals.

Steve Kerr Announced As Next Coach Of US Men's Olympic Basketball Team - 'Our Goal, Of Course, Is To Win'Steve Kerr was formally announced as the next coach of the U.S. men’s team on Monday in San Francisco, a not-very-well-kept secret in recent weeks that the Golden State coach would be taking over for Gregg Popovich.