STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Stockton Police said they’re searching for two men who reportedly carjacked a 24-year-old man at gunpoint in Stockton on Wednesday night, according to police.
The carjacking was reported at 9:33 p.m. in the 6800 block of Danny Drive, where two suspects with handguns approached the victim as he walked to his vehicle.
The pair took all of the man’s belongings that he had with him, including his keys, then fled in the victim’s vehicle. They remained at large as of Thursday afternoon and detailed descriptions of them were not immediately available from Stockton police.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.