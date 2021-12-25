EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old East Palo Alto man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds was discovered inside a vehicle after a late Christmas Eve traffic collision, authorities said.
East Palo Alto police said officers responded to a Shotspotter activation on the 900 block of Beech St. at approximately 11:33 p.m.
Once on the scene, officers discovered a vehicle that had crashed through a fence and then collided into the front porch of a home.
The officers believed the crashed vehicle was possibly involved with the gunfire in the area and noticed the driver, a 22-year-old Hispanic male from East Palo Alto, who was unresponsive and possibly injured.
He was removed from the vehicle and found to be suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was subsequently transported to the local hospital for emergency medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.
The victim's identity is being withheld pending the notification of family members.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about this incident is urged to contact the East Palo Alto Police.
- Send an anonymous email to epa@tipnow.org
- Send an anonymous text from your cell phone to (650) 409-6792
- Leave and anonymous voice mail by calling (650) 409-6792
- Call Detective Aleyda Romero at (650) 853-7249