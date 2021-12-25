OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland man was shot to death Christmas Eve on a Lakeshore Ave. cul-de-sac next to Lake Merritt where a woman had been previously been fatally shot and seven other people have been wounded, authorities said.

All those incidents of gun violence have taken place since May, investigators told the East Bay Times. They did not disclose if the shootings were related.

Devani Aleman Sanchez of Oakland was shot to death on cul-de-sac on the Nov. 16th at about 12:50 a.m. She was taken to a hospital where she died several days later.

Police said she was standing outside a vehicle when at least one person approached her and tried to rob her at gunpoint.

In the latest incident, officers responded to reports of gunfire around 8:19 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, the officers found a man lying in the middle of the street.

Firefighters and an ambulance crew tried to save the man, but he died at the hospital. His name was being withheld pending notification of next to kin.

He was the city’s 134th homicide — the highest number in Oakland since 148 in 2006. Last year Oakland police investigated 109 homicides in the city.

Anyone with information is asked contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.