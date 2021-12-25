CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies, responding to a trespassing call early Christmas morning, discovered the body of man who died of a fatal gunshot wound.
The sheriff's department said their dispatch received a 911 call from a residence located in the 20000 block of Patric Court at 4:08 a.m.
When they arrived, the deputies located a male adult who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. The Santa Clara County Fire Department responded to provide medical attention but the shooting victim was declared dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No other details were released.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner after they confirm the victim's identity and notify next of kin.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500. Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431 or at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.