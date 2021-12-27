SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A cold weather front drifting over the San Francisco Bay Area from the Gulf of Alaska triggered early morning showers Monday and left another blanket of snow on the local mountain peaks.

National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass says more is likely on the way as a second wave of showers and flurries move in Tuesday night.

The weather service does not have cameras tracking snowfall but alertwildfire.org does and shows a considerable amount of snow on Mt. Hamilton, located in Santa Clara County and home of the Lick Observatory.

Meanwhile, the road up Mt. Diablo was closed because of snow and winter weather advisory was in effect for the higher elevations of Mendocino County.

The CHP posted photos of snow on Geysers Road in Sonoma County on Sunday.

Snow was still falling at 8:22 a.m. Elevations above 4,000 feet will be cold enough that by Wednesday as much as a foot could be atop Mt. Hamilton peak and others.

“It’s going to be cold out there,” Gass said.

Some peaks above the Big Sur coast are also likely to have seen snow.

“Those typically turn into a winter wonderland,” Gass said.

While snow was not expected to fall in San Francisco, the storm front was predicted to bring record or near record cold temperatures overnight.