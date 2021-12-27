SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) — The jury in the Elizabeth Holmes criminal fraud trial spent its fourth day deliberating on Monday without reaching a verdict.

Holmes, founder and CEO of the now-infamous company Theranos, is waiting to hear what the decision will be on the 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud charged by a federal grand jury in June of 2018. She faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, although federal sentencing guidelines would generally prevent the imposition of consecutive terms, and up to $2.75 million in criminal fines.

The jury is tasked with deciding whether Holmes lied to investors, doctors and patients about Theranos’s ability to run hundreds of blood tests based on a single fingerstick and to analyze the tests on its proprietary Edison devices.

Last week the jury deliberated on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday without coming to a decision, sending two notes to Judge Edward Davila in the process.

The jury will resume deliberations on Tuesday.

