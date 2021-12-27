VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) — Police arrested a suspect early Monday morning for her alleged involvement in the homicide of a 55-year-old Vallejo resident, the Vallejo Police Department announced.

Officers responded to reports of an argument and sounds of gunshots at 11:42 p.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of Bella Vista Way.

Upon arrival, police said they found an unresponsive man who had at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead by medical staff.

During police investigation, detectives found that the suspect stole the victim’s vehicle after the shooting. With the help of the department’s License Plate Reader system, police said they found the vehicle the next morning in Vallejo.

Police initiated a traffic stop for the stolen vehicle and arrested 41-year-old Yolanda Harris, who was in the driver’s seat. She was booked into the Solano County Jail for charges related to murder.

The department is withholding the victim’s identity until family is notified by the Solano County Coroner’s Office.

The motive of this shooting is still unknown, and police urge anyone with more information to contact Detective Yanette Hernandez at (707) 917-4123.

