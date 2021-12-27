SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in San Francisco’s Sunnydale neighborhood on Christmas Eve.
Police said officers from Ingleside station responded to the 1900 block of Sunnydale Avenue around 3:35 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the victim as a 43-year-old male. His name has not been released.
No arrests have been made. Police have not released a suspect description.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the SFPD tip line by calling 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”