PLEASANTON (BCN/CBS SF) — A pedestrian was critically injured in a collision with a vehicle Monday evening in Pleasanton, police said Tuesday.
Officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. to Hopyard Road near Hansen Drive following reports of the collision.
The pedestrian was walking east across Hopyard Road outside of a crosswalk and was hit by a northbound vehicle, police said.
The person was taken to Eden Medical Center following the collision. Police don’t know whether alcohol or drugs played a role. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, according to police.
The Police Department's traffic unit is investigating the collision. Anyone with information can reach the traffic unit at (925) 931-5100.
