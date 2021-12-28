PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Police in Petaluma have arrested a man on multiple charges, including resisting arrest, following a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police received a call from a woman who said she was cut off by a driver in a Mercedes Benz, who appeared to be drinking from a bottle. The driver then pulled over and was seen staggering out of the vehicle.

When officers arrived, the driver then re-entered the vehicle and drove away. Police were able to find the Mercedes and conducted a traffic stop on the 700 block of Caulfield Drive.

The driver was asked to exit the Mercedes for a field sobriety test. According to police, the driver told officers, “If you want me out of this car, you’re going to have to kill me.”

Police said he then attempted to grab a knife on the floor of the car. The driver’s door was pulled open and officers were able to remove him from the vehicle.

While the driver was being pulled from the Mercedes, an officer said he noticed a bullet coming out of the vehicle. During a search, police said they found found a Glock .40 caliber handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine.

A search of the vehicle also yielded methamphetamine pipes and what officers described as a “large amount” of currency, police said.

Citing “ongoing resistance and combative nature, coupled with his attempt to gain access to a weapon,” police said they applied a WRAP restraint to the suspect. He was then taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital for medical evaluation.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Nebiyu Shefrew of Fairfield, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on multiple charges, including possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, resisting arrest, battery on a police officer and drug paraphernalia possession.

It was not immediately known when Shefrew would appear in court.