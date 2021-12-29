SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors team officials and the Chase Center on Wednesday announced updated details regarding entry requirements for fans the venue, including proof of receiving a COVID vaccine booster.

Starting February 1, 2022, Chase Center will require that event attendees verify proof of up-to-date vaccinations, including proof of receiving a booster shot at least one week prior to the event in question for a guest to be eligible to enter the venue.

Event attendees under age 12 (or their parents or guardians) must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours (for antigen tests) or 48 hours (for PCR tests) prior to entry into the venue.

Any guest eligible to receive their COVID vaccine booster must show proof of receiving a complete vaccination and a booster shot for venue entry. For information on booster shot eligibility and requirements, visit the San Francisco City Government website.

The release noted that all other previously announced health and safety protocols for fans remain in place.

Earlier this month, the Chase Center updated its policy for children ages 5 to 11. Those who show proof of full vaccination will be admitted without needing to undergo a COVID-19 test. Previously, all children under the age of 12 were required to show a negative test result for admission.

In accordance with the San Francisco Department of Public Health order, fans ages 12 and older who are not fully vaccinated are not eligible to enter the venue for events with more than 1,000 attendees, regardless of the reason they are unvaccinated.

Another San Francisco business that has instituted a policy requiring patrons to show proof of having received their COVID booster is the popular restaurant Zuni Cafe, which had it’s police go into effect Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Fans can visit chasecenter.com/fan-safety for more detailed information on Chase Center entry polices for guests of all ages, arena health and hygiene protocols and accepted test types.