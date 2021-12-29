EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) — East Palo Alto police were investigating their second homicide in a week after a man found with fatal gunshot wounds in an apartment complex parking lot late Tuesday.

In a news release, East Palo Alto police said officers responded to a 7:57 p.m. report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Bay Road.

Upon arrival, they found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground of an apartment complex parking lot.

Paramedics from Menlo Park Fire Protection District provided medical care to the man, but he died of his injuries at the scene.

The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The slaying was the second in the city in less than a week.

A 22-year-old East Palo Alto man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds was discovered inside a vehicle after a late Christmas Eve traffic collision.

East Palo Alto police said officers responded to a Shotspotter activation on the 900 block of Beech St. at approximately 11:33 p.m.

Once on the scene, officers discovered a vehicle that had crashed through a fence and then collided into the front porch of a home.

The officers believed the crashed vehicle was possibly involved with the gunfire in the area and noticed the driver, a 22-year-old Hispanic male from East Palo Alto, who was unresponsive and possibly injured.

He was removed from the vehicle and found to be suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was subsequently transported to the local hospital for emergency medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of family members.

Anyone who witnessed either incident or has information was urged to contact the East Palo Alto Police.