PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF/BCN) — A man has been arrested after allegedly setting off illegal fireworks at Pleasant Hill gas station Tuesday night.
Authorities said officers responded shortly after 11:15 p.m. to the area of Pleasant Hill Rd. and Devon Ave. regarding what residents called about a possible explosion at the ARCO gas station.READ MORE: Bringing Home The Bacon May Be Challenging Amid New California Laws
When they arrived, officers found three people loitering at the rear of the station and determined that someone had set off the fireworks, causing moderate damage to a vehicle.READ MORE: Argument Leads to Stabbing in San Francisco Mid-Market Neighborhood
The man, whose name was not immediately released, was booked into jail on suspicion of multiple offenses.MORE NEWS: The 'Deluge Is Here'; Health Official Warns Of New Year's Eve Gatherings Spreading Omicron
No injuries were reported. The case remains under investigation.