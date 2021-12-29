SANTA ROSA (BCN) — A firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries after battling a structure fire in Santa Rosa early Wednesday morning, according to the city’s Fire Department.
Crews responded at 4:56 a.m. to reports of a barn on fire at 2191 Zinfandel Ave. near homes and arrived to find a detached, one-story structure in flames and an adjacent building that was beginning to burn.READ MORE: UPDATE: I-80 and Hwy 50 Reopen in Sierra, But Travelers Urged to Stay Home
Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 15 minutes after confirming no one was inside the buildings. The injured firefighter was taken to a hospital by ambulance but fire officials did not say what caused the injury.READ MORE: COVID Surge: Alameda, Marin Counties Will Require Masks In All Indoor Public Settings
Investigators determined that an electrical problem caused the fire and estimated the damage to the buildings and their contents to be $75,000.MORE NEWS: Off-the-Boat Dungeness Crab Sales Begin At San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.