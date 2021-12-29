DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13/CBS SF) — State agencies have partially reopened Interstate 80 to both westbound and eastbound Tuesday evening after an extended shutdown due to a severe holiday snowstorm.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Caltrans said eastbound I-80 had been reopened to passenger vehicles and essential commercial vehicles only, while westbound traffic was still closed from the Nevada State Line to Colfax. Chain controls were in effect for eastbound I-80 travelers from 3.4 miles east of Gold Run to the Nevada State Line.

I-80 EB has reopened to passenger vehicles and essential commercial vehicles only! R-2 chain controls are in effect from Alta to Nevada state line. I-80 WB remains CLOSED with no ETO. pic.twitter.com/C5wEoTf9CW — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 28, 2021

It wouldn’t be until after 9 p.m. that I-80 opened to westbound traffic, and then only for essential commercial trucks and vehicles, according to Caltrans.

#TrafficAlert:⚠️Westbound & eastbound I-80 now OPEN to ONLY ESSENTIAL COMMERICAL TRUCKS & vehicles.🥳 Permit loads & non-essential commercial trucks are NOT permitted to use the interstate at this time.🛑🚔 I-80 is now OPEN from Colfax to the Nevada State-line.☃️ #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/YE36f8rwXM — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 29, 2021

On Tuesday afternoon, Caltrans tweeted that traffic on U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe was at capacity and had essentially come to a standstill.

“If you don’t need to travel today, please don’t,” a Twitter post showing the traffic map for the area read. “Your best option for an alternate route is to stay put.”

Highway 50 in the @cityofslt is gridlocked with traffic because Interstate 80 is still closed. If you don't need to travel today, please don't. Your best option for an alternate route is to stay put. @CHP_Truckee @CHPPlacerville @CHPSouthLake @nevadadotreno @nevadadot pic.twitter.com/bcTjzhddrZ — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 28, 2021

The roadway was closed from 8.3 miles east of Placerville to Meyers, but fully reopened Monday night.

Highway 50 wasn’t without its problems on Tuesday. In the morning, it was also closed after a semi-truck jackknifed in the area Sand Flat and Meyers.

Just after noon on Tuesday, Caltrans announced Highway 50 had again reopened. Drivers should still expect serious residual delays for the time being, and chain controls remain in effect east of Placerville to Meyers.

Caltrans says falling trees remain a constant obstacle to reopening I-80.

We're also still working to clear numerous trees from I-80. They. Just. Keep. Falling. 🤦‍♀️Please remember to thank a maintenance worker for their continued efforts to get the highways reopened. pic.twitter.com/6j3Z4NC1AJ — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 28, 2021

Both freeways have seen closures since the weekend due to low visibility, heavy snow, downed power lines and downed trees across the roads.

Several parts of Highway 88 (from Dew Drop to 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake, 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake to Kirkwood, 2 miles east of Kirkwood to 5 miles west of Picketts Junction, and Picketts Junction to Woodfords) are also closed.

Highway 89 is also closed from Eagle Point Campground to Bliss State Park and from Sierraville to Sattley.

The challenging weather conditions were also slowing the search for 43-year-old Rory Angelotta, of Truckee, who has been missing ever since he was last seen Saturday morning at the Northstar ski resort.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Angelotta was reported missing when he failed to show up for dinner Saturday night with friends. His car was found in the resort parking lot and his calls went straight to voicemail.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded and immediately dispatched additional emergency resources including Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, Nevada County Search and Rescue and Northstar Ski Patrol on Sunday.

The investigation has revealed that around 11:30 a.m., Angelotta’s ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift. There was no other activity registered to his pass since that time.

“Searchers responded and combed the mountain and surrounding areas, despite extreme weather,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Department said. “Rescue personnel were on skis, snowmobiles, and a snowcat during their search. They faced high avalanche danger, strong winds, whiteout flurries, frigid temperatures, and heavy snow loads before calling off their search in the evening.”

The sheriff said Angelotta was an experienced skier and was believed to have avalanche equipment on him.